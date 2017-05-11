Why Nigerian Police Force requires 155,000 recruitment – IGP Idris

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said that the Nigeria Police Force needs additional 155,000 officers to adequately provide security for the country. Idris was speaking at a two-day National Security Summit in Abuja on Thursday, saying that to achieve this, the force needs to recruit 31,000 cadets annually for five years. The theme […]

