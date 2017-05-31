Pages Navigation Menu

Why Nigerian universities rank low in international ratings

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Nigeria’s universities demonstrate some strengths but are having a tough time getting international recognition because lecturers hardly publish in peer reviewed journals and very few participate in exchange programmes with foreign universities. Andreas Blom, Task Team Lead, the World Bank Africa Centres of Excellence (ACE) disclosed this recently at the Opening of the Seventh Regional…

