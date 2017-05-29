Why Northern Nigeria Is Lagging Behind – Bishop Kukah

BY MIDAT JOSEPH, Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has explained why the northern part of the country is lagging behind other regions in the country.

The Catholic Bishop said the North is “reaping the fruits of the exclusionist policies that sought to privilege a tiny, unproductive and selfish elite whose gargantuan greed only fed it.”

Bishop spoke at the weekend at a book launch titled, “Governor Yakowa’s Funeral Homily – Matter Arising,” in Kaduna.

Kukah, in his speech read by Rev. Fada Anthony Shawuya said “today, what do we have in Southern Kaduna? Today, what do we have in the north? Today, does the north feel strong or weak? Today, is the north better united or divided? Today, is the north more just, fair to its own citizens? Today, we are reaping the fruits of the exclusionist policies that sought to privilege tiny, unproductive and selfish elite whose gargantuan greed only fed it.

“Its belch is what has produced the millions of abandoned children that roam the streets in northern Nigeria. These selfish exclusionist policies laid the foundation for the civil war and the mindless fratricidal toxicity that is today Boko Haram. Metaphorically, the struggle to end all this is what is going on in Southern Kaduna,” he added.

“However, we are proud that Yakowa left us huge, unforgettable, indelible, ingrained, unfading, deep spiritual and moral infrastructural highways and social amenities such as, Integrity, Respect, Accommodation, Humility, Goodness, Kindness, Righteousness, Morality, Rectitude, Honesty, Truthfulness, Honor, Probity; Propriety, Decency, Respectability, Nobility, Worthiness, Merit, Trustworthiness; Blamelessness, Purity.

Speaking in the same tone, Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Bishop Jospeph Bagobiri said: “Yakowa and the likes of Makarfi and and Namadi and the Jonathans at the Federal level, told us that in exercising leadership in a plural society our trust should not be limited to only those entrusted to only those who worship with us, speak like us and are of the same mind set like us,” he said.

The Bishop called on victims of Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram terrorism to free themselves from fear and work towards rebuilding new lives.

