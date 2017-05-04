Why Ohanaeze Ndigbo will sue Buhari – Nwodo

The Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has threatened to drag the Federal Government to court over its discriminatory posture towards the South East in terms of federal appointments. President General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the announcement while noting that the South East has not been well represented in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. […]

Why Ohanaeze Ndigbo will sue Buhari – Nwodo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

