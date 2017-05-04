Why Ohanaeze Ndigbo will sue Buhari – Nwodo
The Igbo socio-political group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has threatened to drag the Federal Government to court over its discriminatory posture towards the South East in terms of federal appointments. President General of the group, Chief Nnia Nwodo made the announcement while noting that the South East has not been well represented in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. […]
