Why Osinbajo must not delay in signing 2017 budget into law – Bishop Kupolati

The Bishop of Ijumu Anglican Diocese, Dr Ezekiel Ikupolati, has urged the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to quickly scrutinise and sign the 2017 budget into law. He gave the call during a press conference at Iyara, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi, on Tuesday. Ikupolati noted that the budget was long overdue for implementation, saying […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

