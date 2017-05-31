Pages Navigation Menu

Why Osinbajo should implement National Conference report – Afenifere

Posted on May 31, 2017

Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, has called on Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to begin the process for the implementation of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference organised by President Goodluck Jonathan. Afenifere said positions by former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd), ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as well as other […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

