Why Osinbajo should reject proposed wasteful spending by legislators – SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo requesting him “to put pressure on the leadership of the National Assembly to cut the proposed apparently wasteful and unnecessary spending on the number of expensive official vehicles, legislative aides, travels and transportation, souvenirs, and photocopiers.” […]

Why Osinbajo should reject proposed wasteful spending by legislators – SERAP

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

