Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why people think I’m arrogant —Davido – Vanguard

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Why people think I'm arrogant —Davido
Vanguard
Contrary to popular opinion that pop star, Davido is one of the most arrogant music stars in Nigeria, the HKN Gang henchman has come out to set the record straight, declaring that he's not as arrogant as many people often perceive him to be. Since his

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.