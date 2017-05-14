Why people who have only s*x to offer in relationship get more jealous, suspicious – Ali Baba

Veteran comedian and the father of Stand-up comedy in Nigeria, Ali Baba, born Atunyota Alleluya Akporobomerere, has noted that people who have only s*x to offer to their partners in a relationship are the ones who complain, quarrel and worry most. In the message he shared via his Instagram page, the godfather of Nigerian comedy …

The post Why people who have only s*x to offer in relationship get more jealous, suspicious – Ali Baba appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

