Why Police officers beat photographer to death in Oyo State

May 2, 2017

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Oyo State Police Command, have allegedly beaten a 50-year-old photographer, Kola Adeyeye, to death. According to reports, it was gathered that the victim was arrested along with four others in the Challenge area penultimate Friday. The victim was said to be taking a herb concoction at a joint when the policemen …

