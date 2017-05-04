Why President Buhari Missed Wednesday’s FEC Meeting – Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting due to advice from his doctors. Mohammed stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He explained that the President, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!