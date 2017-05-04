Why President Buhari Missed Wednesday’s FEC Meeting – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said that President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting due to advice from his doctors. Mohammed stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting, which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He explained that the President, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

