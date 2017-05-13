Why Rivers CJ freed 89 inmates

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Chief Justice of Rivers State, Justice Adamma Iyayi-Lamikanra has freed over 85 inmates of the Maximum Security Prisons, Port Harcourt as part of the activities marking the Golden Jubilee celebration of the state.

Iyayi-Lamikanra, who discharged and acquitted the inmates during gaol delivery at the prison, noted that the 85 beneficiaries are those who have been in the prison since 2010 with minor cases.

The Chief Justice had on Tuesday discharged 49 inmates and on Wednesday freed 36 persons.

The Chief Justice in her address during the court session explained that the discharged persons included those on awaiting trial with minor offences and those granted bail but could not meet their bail conditions and are no longer being brought to court.

She noted that the gaol delivery exercise was in accordance with the Provision of the Criminal Justice Law of Nigeria, even as the CJ noted that the session was to commemorate 50th celebration of the creation of the state.

Iyayi-Lamikanra said: “In consonance with time honoured judicial exercise, a State Chief Judge carries out yearly or quarterly gaol delivery exercise as contained in and mandated by the Provision of the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) (Special Provisions) Act Cap 40, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

“The concept of jubilee dates back to biblical times where people in bondage receive mercy and are set at liberty as part of the celebration. This gaol delivery exercise embarked on by me today, May 9, 2012, is a special one; it is done in commemoration of or to mark Golden Jubilee celebration of Rivers State.

“Rivers State is 50 years old, having been created in May, 1967. This gaol delivery exercise is part of the activities or events marking the Rivers State Golden Jubilee celebration. For my part, this celebration is now brought to awaiting trial inmates under the Act as they are part of our society, who should partake and share the joy of the Rivers State Golden Jubilee celebration.”

Iyayi-Laminkanra expressed displeasure with the overcrowded nature of the prison and said that the exercise would continue until the prison is decongested.

She enjoined the discharged inmates not to go back to their crimes and ensure that they carry out legal activities be law abiding citizens of the country.

The CJ said: “Others not within my power to release, I am sure His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, may deem it just and convenient to exercise his Executive powers of prerogative of Mercy under the constitution.”

Iyayi-Laminkanra promised that the exercise would be carried out periodically in order to decongest the prison, which she pointed out is accommodating 3,9981 against the originally planned 804 capacity.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller of Prisons in the state, Dr Loveday Onu, earlier in his address had disclosed that the major problem confronting the prison is that the prison is over populated with awaiting trial inmates.

The post Why Rivers CJ freed 89 inmates appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

