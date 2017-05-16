Why Roger Federer’s 2017 game-style does not suit the clay and made his French Open decision an easy one – Telegraph.co.uk
Telegraph.co.uk
Why Roger Federer's 2017 game-style does not suit the clay and made his French Open decision an easy one
Roger Federer made headlines on Monday night by announcing that he would skip the French Open in favour of a more specific grass-court build-up to Wimbledon, his favourite tournament of the year. But was this really a surprise? Not to many tennis …
