Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Roger Federer’s 2017 game-style does not suit the clay and made his French Open decision an easy one – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Why Roger Federer's 2017 game-style does not suit the clay and made his French Open decision an easy one
Telegraph.co.uk
Roger Federer made headlines on Monday night by announcing that he would skip the French Open in favour of a more specific grass-court build-up to Wimbledon, his favourite tournament of the year. But was this really a surprise? Not to many tennis …
Roger Federer decides to skip the French OpenBoston.com
Roger Federer pulling out of French Open a smart moveThe Indian Express
When is the French Open 2017? Draw date, schedule, betting odds and more for Roland GarrosMirror.co.uk
Khaleej Times –NEWS.com.au –Twitter –T.co
all 110 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.