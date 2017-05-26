Pages Navigation Menu

Why some UTME candidates won’t get their results — Oloyede – Vanguard

Vanguard

Why some UTME candidates won't get their results — Oloyede
Vanguard
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, yesterday, vowed not to release results of candidates identified in footages of Close Circuit Television, CCTV, to have indulged in unwholesome practices during the just-concluded Unified Tertiary …
UTME 2017: Why we withheld 300 results -JAMBNaija247news

