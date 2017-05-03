Why T.B. Joshua must not be allowed to relocate his ministry to Israel – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has opined that the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation, SCAON, Prophet TB Joshua must not be allowed to relocate from Nigeria. Recall that the controversial Prophet had declared his intention to leave Nigeria and relocate his ministry to the nation of Israel. Speaking at his church […]

Why T.B. Joshua must not be allowed to relocate his ministry to Israel – Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

