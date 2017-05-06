Pages Navigation Menu

Why taking care of your old parents is not by force – Bisi Alimi

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian gay right activist, Bisi Alimi, has stated that there is no obligation binding one to take care of their parents at old age. According to Alimi, you have nothing to do with your parents when they are old except you are still living with them. He told Nigerians that they did not beg their […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

