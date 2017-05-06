Why taking care of your old parents is not by force – Bisi Alimi

Nigerian gay right activist, Bisi Alimi, has stated that there is no obligation binding one to take care of their parents at old age. According to Alimi, you have nothing to do with your parents when they are old except you are still living with them. He told Nigerians that they did not beg their […]

Why taking care of your old parents is not by force – Bisi Alimi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

