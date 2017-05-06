Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why the SACP wants to re-open the Chris Hani inquest – Jacaranda FM

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Jacaranda FM

Why the SACP wants to re-open the Chris Hani inquest
Jacaranda FM
Lawyers representing the South African Communist Party (SACP) are exploring ways to reopen the investigation into the murder of Chris Hani. Chris Hani Memorial Samkelo Maseko. Janusz Walus was granted parole by the High Court in Pretoria last year, …
YCL still against parole for Janusz WalusEyewitness News

all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.