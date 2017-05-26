Why there won’t be open bidding for Nigeria’s refineries – Kachikwu
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has revealed that there will not be an open bidding for refineries’ repair. Kachikwu made this known while speaking to Daily Trust in Vienna, Austria yesterday at the ongoing 172nd OPEC meeting. He said refineries concession “is a highly technical area, what we have done is […]
Why there won’t be open bidding for Nigeria’s refineries – Kachikwu
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!