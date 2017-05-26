Why there won’t be open bidding for Nigeria’s refineries‎ – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu has revealed that there will not be an open bidding for refineries’ repair. Kachikwu made this known while speaking to Daily Trust in Vienna, Austria yesterday at the ongoing 172nd OPEC meeting. He said refineries concession “is a highly technical area, what we have done is […]

Why there won’t be open bidding for Nigeria’s refineries‎ – Kachikwu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

