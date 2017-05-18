Why tomatoes are scarce by traders – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why tomatoes are scarce by traders
Vanguard
Some traders in Abuja have attributed the scarcity of fresh tomatoes to disease and acidic rain and appealed to the three tiers of government to address the problem. Tomatoe sellers at Mile 12 market. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. A seller in …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!