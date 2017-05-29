Why Victor Moses dived against Arsenal – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why Victor Moses dived against Arsenal – Conte
Daily Post Nigeria
Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has leapt to the defence of Victor Moses, after the wingback was sent off for diving in Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal. Conte says the Super Eagles star was tired. Moses was booked by referee Anthony Taylor in …
Victor Moses dive: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opens up about key FA Cup final moment
Victor Moses Ex-Premier League referee, Poll says Chelsea star is a serial diver and a 'cheat'
Victor Moses dived because he was tired against Arsenal – Antonio Conte
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!