Why we arrested Ifeanyi Ubah- DSS

Nigeria secret police, the Department of State Services said on Saturday that it has arrested oil magnate and newspaper publisher, Ifeanyi Ubah over allegations of diversion of N11 billion worth of petroleum products stored in his tank farm by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). In a statement by one Tony Opuiyo, the DSS also accused the oil marketer of inciting tanker drivers who moved petroleum products from depots to different locations in Nigeria to embark on strike to prevent his arrest. The full statement by DSS reads:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

