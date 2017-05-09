Why we haven’t paid full salaries – Governor Aregbesola

Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has said his government’s failure to pay full workers’ salaries, is down to financial challenges and not wickedness. He stated this on Tuesday while addressing an audience at the ‘Ogbeni Till Day Break Programme’ in Osogbo, the state capital. Aregbesola also commended civil servants in the state for their […]

Why we haven’t paid full salaries – Governor Aregbesola

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

