Why we increased National Assembly budget – Hon. Tarkighir

A Member of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Dickson Tarkighir, has explained the increase in the 2017 National Assembly budget. The National Assembly, had on Thursday, passed the 2017 Appropriation Bill, which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari, December 2016. In the proposed budget, the sum of N125bn was appropriated for both […]

Why we increased National Assembly budget – Hon. Tarkighir

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

