Why we protested against Obi — Agulu people

The organizers of Agulu Business Training Seminar led by Mr. Amaechi Anyanwor said they had to protest against former governor Peter Obi to draw his attention to the fact that Agulu people needed to share in his wisdom, which, according to him, he has been sharing with different organizations since he left office.

He expressed happiness that Obi had, at last, come to exchange ideas and experience with them during their seminar on Sunday, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Peter Obi told them that the key to success was remaining focus at one’s goals at all times.

Speaking on a wide range of issues centred around business management and sustainable growth, Obi said the problem with most people was trying to live lives according to the dictates of others and not according to their convictions.

“When you live according to the dictates of others, you do the things they do, buy the type of cars they buy because you want to be like them and not because you actually need those things,” Obi said.

He advised his people on ways to cut costs, saying the survival of businesses depends on the life styles of their proprietors. Using burials as example, Obi said if the living wanted to be buried lavishly, they should have kept the money to be used for their burials, otherwise burials should be modest and money being used in lavish burials would be used to add value to the society by way of providing proper schooling and training for the people.

Obi called on Agulu people to look inwards and to have in mind that the best way to develop the town and be at peace with one another and with oneself is by showing love to one another and by offering advice to one another.

“Above all” Obi concluded, “We must be close to God through prayers.”

Delivering the vote of thanks, Chief Bony Iloanya thanked Mr. Peter Obi for his unquantifiable contributions to the progress of the society. He prayed that God will continue to grant him good health for continued service to his people.

