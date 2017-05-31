Why Wenger was not sacked – Arsenal CEO, Gazidis

Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, has revealed that the club decided to offer Arsene Wenger a new two-year deal, because “You don’t fire world-class people”. Wenger’s contract extension was confirmed on Wednesday. The announcement brings to an end months of uncertainty, after a turbulent campaign. Wenger failed to guide the Gunners into the top four […]

