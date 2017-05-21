Pages Navigation Menu

`Why we’re not stockpiling CSM vaccine’ – South West states

Posted on May 21, 2017

There is a discernible absence of the CSM vaccine in public health institutions across many states in the South West Zone and Kwara, a survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has revealed. NAN gathered from health authorities that this may not be unconnected with the fact that there had not been any major outbreak of the disease in the zone. In Ibadan, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, confirmed that the state had no stock of the vaccine for the Neissria Meningitis Type C presently ravaging some states in north-west Nigeria.

