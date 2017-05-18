Why women are to blame for domestic violence – Actress Empress Njamah – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why women are to blame for domestic violence – Actress Empress Njamah
Daily Post Nigeria
Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah has observed that women should also take part of the blame when it comes to domestic violence. Recently, reports of wife battery and high level violence on women, mostly female celebrities all over the media.
Dear Empress Njamah, please shut up if you have nothing reasonable to say about domestic violence
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!