Why workers deserve a better deal – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why workers deserve a better deal
Vanguard
ON May 1st, workers in the country joined their counterparts worldwide to mark the International Labour Day, otherwise called the Workers' Day or May Day. The day offered another opportunity to reflect on the plight of Nigerian workers in terms of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!