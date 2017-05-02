Pages Navigation Menu

Why workers disrupted Abuja May Day rally – TUC President, Kaigama

The National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Nigeria, Bobboi Kaigama, has revealed the grievances of workers who disrupted this year’s May Day Celebration and barred top government officials from delivering their respective speeches. Kaigama made the disclosure while addressing the media in Abuja late Monday night. According to him, the workers were […]

