Why You Don’t Renew Contract In YBNL – Adekunle Gold Reveals – Nigeria Today

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Why You Don't Renew Contract In YBNL – Adekunle Gold Reveals
Nigeria Today
Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has confirmed in a brief caht with PlanetTV, that he no longer belongs under Olamide's label YBNL. The 'Fight for you' singer claims that he his currently on his own and has no plan of starting his own label anytime soon.

