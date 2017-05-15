Why You Don’t Renew Contract In YBNL – Adekunle Gold Reveals

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has confirmed in a brief caht with PlanetTV, that he no longer belongs under Olamide’s label YBNL.

The ‘Fight for you’ singer claims that he his currently on his own and has no plan of starting his own label anytime soon.

In his own words;

“My contract has expired and that’s it. In YBNL you don’t renew contract. Olamide signed us for two years, so that by yourself, you can hustle and make things happen. I don’t have my record label now, so I’m on my own for now… I don’t know about record label and I don’t have the vision to have one now.”

This suggest that the popular folklore singer is up for grabs for music company’s in the country who might need such talent in their music label. Likely candidates who might weigh in on signing the multiple award winning singer include, Mavin records, TripleMG and Chocolate City. Best of luck to the Gold singer.

The post Why You Don’t Renew Contract In YBNL – Adekunle Gold Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

