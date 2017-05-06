Pages Navigation Menu

Whyte: I Will Knock Out Parker

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Boxing, Sports | 0 comments

Dillian Whyte is very eager to face WBO belt holder Joseph Parker, and is very certain of a victory.

Whyte returns to the ring against Mariusz Bach come June 3, after his narrow win against Chisora.

However, Dillian only wants to fight Joseph Parker, as he wants a shot at the title.

“If I fight Joseph Parker I believe I will knock him out and become the WBO champion,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I say that from my heart and from deep in my soul. I honestly believe that. I will knock Joseph Parker out and become WBO champion. I don’t see anything there that worries me at all. Nothing.

“Joseph Parker is a big fish in a small pond. He has said he wants to come to the UK and make a name for himself so I think I’m the perfect fight for him.”

