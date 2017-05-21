Pages Navigation Menu

Wicked Woman Burns Husband To Death With Hot Water For Marrying Another Wife In Kaduna (Graphic Photos)

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is very sad.. A man from Kaduna was burnt by his first wife out of jealousy for marrying another wife. According to multiple online users, the woman poured hot water on him one week after marrying another wife -leaving him with serious burns in the process…

The man who was rushed to the hospital immediately after the tragedy where he was being treated -has finally been confirmed DEAD. He reportedly died today. May his soul rest in peace.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

