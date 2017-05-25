WICKED WORLD! Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Female Toilet at University of Maiduguri (Photos)
Commotion as a newborn was seen lying dead in a toilet at a female hostel.
According to Supreme Peter who published the photos, the lifeless newborn was found in the female toilet of the Murtala Hostel attached to the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.
The eyewitness said the owner of the baby tried to force it down into the toilet on Wednesday.
See the photos below:
The post WICKED WORLD! Newborn Baby Found Dead Inside Female Toilet at University of Maiduguri (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!