Wife Battery : Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Gentry, Remanded In Prison

GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Lanre Gentry, was yesterday docked before a magistrate court 1 sitting at Ogba, Ikeja, on three count charges under the State Criminal law of 2011.

The 52-year-old appearance before the court came barely six days after another magistrate Court barred Gentry from coming close to the actress and the two children in her custody.

Gentry who was alleged to have physically assaulted his wife, Mercy, appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him by the Lagos State Government.

The defendant was among other things, accused of conducting himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by constituting nuisance and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place and thereby committed an offence publishable under section 157 of the Lagos State criminal law, 2011.

He was also accused of unlawfully beating his wife with fiscal blow all over her body and thereby committed an offense punishable under sections 168 (a) and 171 of the Lagos State criminal law 2011.

It would be recalled that the State Government waded into the alleged domestic violence after the actress reported her attack to the Lagos State Government through Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT).

During the court proceeding, the trail magistrate, Mrs. Y.O. Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendant bail of N500, 000 after he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Aje-Afunwa added that Lanre must also provide tax verification and two sureties, one of whom must own property in Lagos State, just as she adjourned the case till July 12.

It was gathered that the actress husband was unable to meet the bail condition before the end of the day; leading to his remand in prison.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

