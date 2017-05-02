Pages Navigation Menu

Wife cuts off husband’s man-hood because he cheated on her

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A woman who suspected that her husband was cheating with the wife of their family friend took matters into her own hands by slashing off his manhood. Thirty-two-year-old Betitta believed that her husband, Mark, was carrying out his affair at the building where he worked. So, when the man slept off at a friend’s place …

