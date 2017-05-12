Wife stabs husband to death with scissors in Aba (photos)

A wife reportedly stabbed her husband to death with a scissors, following an argument they had. According to their neighbour Chidex Lily, the incident happened at NO. 4 Aguatta St off Omuma Rd. Aba.

The deceased, Obinna, from Mbaise, Imo State, was stabbed, last week, after an

argument with his wife got them into a fight. The man, said to be a meat seller at Eziukwu market, died on Wednesday, 10th of May, 2017.

