Wike accuses APC of deceiving Nigerians

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of deceiving Nigerians, saying the party stopped at nothing to mesmerize Nigerians with fake promises in its bid to acquire power.

The governor observed that after two years in office, the APC-led Federal Government has not executed a single project in Rivers State. Wike stated this while flagging off the construction of Elele-Alimini internal roads in Emohua local government council of the state.

His words: “APC has deceived Nigerians. I challenge the APC to show one project that they have executed in Rivers State in the last two years. “They have made promises, but they have made no efforts to fulfill them. Enough is enough of APC’s lying and deception. You can see the difference between light and darkness.”

He explained that construction of the Elele-Alimini internal roads was a fulfillment of his promises to the people while vying for office. “The APC stayed in government for eight years but never fulfilled the promises they made to the people of Elele-Alimini. Today, we are here to fulfill our promises to the people of the area. Because the people of Elele-Alimini did not disappoint me when I came to them for their votes, I will not disappoint them,” he added.

Wike stated that the people of Rivers State have no business being in the APC as the party has shown by its actions that it would not execute projects in the state.

He commended the leader of the APC in Elele-Alimini, Chibuike Dike for leading his supporters back to the PDP. In his remarks, Former President-General of Ogbakor Ikwerre, Prof. Augustine Ahiazu said the Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality was proud of Wike’s achievements.

The state Commissioner for Works, Iheanyichukwu Bathuel said that 20 roads, spanning 30 kilometres, would be reconstructed in Elele-Alimini to assist them move their farm produce to the markets.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

