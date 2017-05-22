Nigeria: 2019 – Wike Accuses Amaechi of Creating New Cult Group in Rivers – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: 2019 – Wike Accuses Amaechi of Creating New Cult Group in Rivers
AllAfrica.com
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday accused the Minister of Transportation and the immediate past governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, of forming a new cult group with the aim of creating security crisis in the state. The governor spoke …
Wike 'Amaechi has created new cult group in Rivers,' Gov alleges
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!