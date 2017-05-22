Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: 2019 – Wike Accuses Amaechi of Creating New Cult Group in Rivers – AllAfrica.com

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: 2019 – Wike Accuses Amaechi of Creating New Cult Group in Rivers
AllAfrica.com
The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday accused the Minister of Transportation and the immediate past governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi, of forming a new cult group with the aim of creating security crisis in the state. The governor spoke …
Wike 'Amaechi has created new cult group in Rivers,' Gov allegesPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.