Wike approves $4m for hospital’s equipment – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Wike approves $4m for hospital's equipment
Daily Trust
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has approved $4m for the equipment of the state-owned Braithwaite Memorial hospital to lift its capacity to international standard. Wike said this yesterday in Port Harcourt when the National President of Nigerian …
