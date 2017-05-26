Wike, Ayade, Dickson, Oritsejafor, others to be Honoured at NDAMA 2017

Anayo Okolie

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Cross River State Governor Prof. Ben Ayade, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State and wife of the founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Pastor Helen Oritsejafor and eminent Niger Deltans will all be decorated with the prestigious Niger Delta Achievers’ Merit Award.

Others to be decorated are Hon. Kenneth Kobani, Hon. Ofobruku Efe Hon. Konbowei, Sir Monday Onyeme, Chief Raphael Okaruefe, Benson, Hon. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Chief James Augoye, Hon. Friday Osanebi, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Belema Oil, VIP Express Tourism, Monier Construction Company and Epenal Group of Company and a host of others.

According to a statement made available by Mr. Charles Ibru Kesiena, Head of corporate communications of Achievers Prestigious Merit Foundation, the organisers Niger Delta Achievers’ Merit Award, the award with theme ‘Positioning the Niger Delta for Sustainable Development: Practical Steps and Solutions’.

He also noted that the keynote speech will be delivered by the MD/CEO of Niger Delta Development Commission, Mr. Nsima Udo Ekere, who will also highlight the essence of the event in promoting good governance and transparent leadership in public and private sector as well as celebrating virtues of excellence.

“We are confident and assured to know that there are still ambassadors of good character, conscience and exemplary standards who are making a difference and raising the standards of excellence in the Niger Delta hence the theme for this year’s award,” said Kesiena. He also affirmed that the event will be declared open by the Rivers State Governor.

In his words, “the Advisory Board of the Achievers Prestigious Merit Foundation is pleased to announce the 2017 edition of the award scheduled to hold on 30th June 2017 at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

