Wike has done well, even Osinbajo said so — Jonathan – Premium Times
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has praised Gov. Nyesom Wike for “delivering the dividends of democracy” to the people of Rivers. Mr. Jonathan made the remark on Thursday in Port Harcourt while inaugurating the second Nkpogu bridge, as part of the …
