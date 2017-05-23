Wike orders immediate development of coastline communities in Rivers

Pages Navigation Menu

May 23, 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has directed the immediate development of coastline communities for the economic benefit of the state. Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, during the boat regatta, organized to celebrate the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the state. Tam-George […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

