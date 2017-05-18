Wike tells Buratai to stop allocating soldiers to politicians

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has told the Nigerian Army to stop allocating soldiers to politicians. Wike stated this while reacting to a comment by Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, that some people were approaching soldiers for political reasons. Speaking during the flag off of the construction of the Old Aba Road […]

Wike tells Buratai to stop allocating soldiers to politicians

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

