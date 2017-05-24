Wike to honour Amaechi at special awards for developing Rivers
The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has added his predecessor and arch-rival, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, among prominent Rivers sons and daughters and some other notable Nigerians to be honoured by the state. Those on the 29-man list will be honoured for their individual contributions to the development of the state. The list […]
Wike to honour Amaechi at special awards for developing Rivers
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!