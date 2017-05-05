Wike unfit to be governor – APC – NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.COM
Wike unfit to be governor – APC
The Rivers state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded for the immediate resignation of the Governor Nyesom Wike, for belittling the high office that he occupies. The party which made the call in a statement on Friday, May 5, in …
