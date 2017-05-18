Wike’s excellent performance has justified his election, says Jonathan – Vanguard
Wike's excellent performance has justified his election, says Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared that the excellent performance of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has justified the support he received from all political stakeholders for his election in 2015. Former President Goodluck …
