Wike’s panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Wike's panel of inquiry: Amaechi suffers defeat in Appeal Court
Daily Post Nigeria
The Appeal Court in Port Harcourt has dismissed the Appeal filed by former Governor Rotimi Amaechi against the Justice George Omereji-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry constituted by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in 2015. Lead Judge, Justice O.F …
Judicial Commission that probed Amaechi's government is legal, Appeal Court rules
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!