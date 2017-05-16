Wilfred Ndidi named Leicester City young player of the year

Leicester City has named Wilfred Ndidi the Young Player of the Season at the club’s award ceremony on Monday. The Nigerian was instrumental to the resurgence under manager Craig Shakespeare, featuring 15 times in the Premier League for the Foxes and scoring twice. He picked up the prize ahead of England youth internationals, Demarai Gray …

The post Wilfred Ndidi named Leicester City young player of the year appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

