Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wilfred NDIDI’s foster parents speak on the Nigerian star – The Punch

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Wilfred NDIDI's foster parents speak on the Nigerian star
The Punch
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is one of the former English champions' shiny stars after a dream £17m move to the English Premier League from Belgian side KRC Genk in January. The Nigerian international caught the eye after two outstanding …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.